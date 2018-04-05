Red Cross hosts flooding workshop

A flooding workshop organised by the British Red Cross will be held in Ballater this Saturday (April 7).

It will in the Victoria and Albert Halls from 10.30am-3pm as part of a series of meetings across the UK.

The event will be a chance for local people to share experiences of emergency situations, chat through concerns and find out what support is available from the emergency response services and agencies such as the Red Cross and insurance companies if there was to be another flood in village.

Nick Mort, Red Cross senior emergency response officer in the North of Scotland, said: “We want to bring everyone together to be ready for the future, so whether they have experienced a flood or not, everyone will be welcome to attend.”