Repair bill plea for loos

A plea has been made for donations to fund repairs to new toilets in Ballater.

The Monaltrie Park facilities were opened last summer following a project funded by donations and spearheaded by Ballater and Crathie Community Counci. The toilets were closed in October because of blocked drains.

The drainage system into the main sewer needs to be renewed and the cost is expected to be around £2500.

An appeal has been issued for support in meeting the bill.

Former local councillor Katrina Farquhar said: “We had hoped the donations and fundraising for the toilets in Monaltrie Park were sufficient to keep us managing them for the next two years.

“However, we have had a major problem with collapsed drains and consequently since the toilets have been opened these drains have now blocked.

“The only way to resolve the problem is to renew the entire drain system into the main sewer.”

She added: “I would be very grateful for any donations so we can get the drains replaced and ensure the toilets will once again open for this year.

“At present, Aberdeenshire Council will not support the opening until the drains are fixed and pass an inspection by one of their engineers.

“I do think as locals and visitors have seen the opening of the toilets as a huge succes, it would be such a shame to lose them now.”

To make a donation, email info@katrinafarquhar.co.uk