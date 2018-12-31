Revellers urged to stay safe this Hogmanay

Police are urging Hogmanay revellers in the North-east to stay safe during the celebrations.

A number of events are planned in the area, including in Aberdeen city centre and the Stonehaven fireballs.

The Stonehaven fireballs are expected to attract a crowd of around 10,000. Picture: Jasperimage

Inspector Vicky Stables, event commander for policing Aberdeen’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, said: “The North-east is a vibrant place to live, work and visit and as you would expect a number of events have been planned across the region to celebrate Hogmanay.

“This includes live music and fireworks in Aberdeen city centre and the Stonehaven fireballs event.

“There are also a number of events planned in local communities and many folk will have their own celebrations organised be that going out to a bar or hotel or seeing in the New Year with friends and family at someone’s home.

“As with every other day of the year police and the other emergency services will be on duty and we will be carrying out additional patrols in support of the various organised events.

“I want to encourage everyone to enjoy their celebrations but to do so in a safe and responsible manner.”

Police are also reminding people not to drink and drive and warn that patrols will be in place to deal with the “small minority of reckless road users” who continue to break the law.