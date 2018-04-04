Rob’s charity collection

A Deeside musician has given a second boost to a local cancer charity.

Dinnet accordionist Rob McCombie and Aboyne singer Sandy Donald produced an album of bothy ballads in 2010 which raised £1500 for Friends of ANCHOR.

Now, through publishing ‘The Ruthven Collection of Original Compositions for Accordion and Fiddle’, Rob has raised a further £1000 for the unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The title of his ‘Ruthven Collection’ comes from Rob and Mary McCombie’s home, ‘Ruthven Brae’, Dinnet, and the inspiration for the collection of some of the tunes was the celebration of his 80th birthday on December 27, 2016.

It contains only 24 pieces, a small selection of many McCombie original compositions.

Rob is still playing, to the delight of Scottish country dancers and giving much-enjoyed entertainment to many people.

He said: “Music, accordions in particular, has been a great joy from early in my life.

“Through music many people have given treasured friendship to me. That has been wonderful.

“I’m very grateful to all of them - musicians who taught me, those who played with me and everyone who has enjoyed the music and encouraged me.”

The musician has thanked all those who bought copies of his Ruthven Collection and supported the charity.