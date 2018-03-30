Rosee turns on the style in new ‘career’

A retired Deeside head teacher has a new lease of life as personal stylist.

Rosee Elliot spent all her working days in education but when she stood down from Banchory Primary School in 2014 she felt she still had a lot to offer.

Now she is channeling her energies as a colour and style consultant with a bulging appointment book.

Rosee, a grandmother in her mid 60s, said: “I knew I still had a huge amount to give and I wanted to harness my energy and enthusiasm for facilitating learning in some way, but I also wanted to really do something I would absolutely love whilst helping others.”

She set up her own House of Colour franchise and has scores of clients.

Her ‘lightbulb’ moment came at a local authority head teachers’ meeting where everyone was dressed in black, navy and brown, making her feel invisible.

Rosee explained: “I realised I didn’t want to just be one of many, so at one particular meeting I wore a scarlet jacket, trousers and Escada scarlet suede shoes and instantly stood out and received numerous compliments.”

She is now helping others to choose how they stand out.