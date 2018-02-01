Rotary club honour

The Walter Smith Rosebowl, donated by the widow of a former club president, was presented to former Kincardineshire deputy Lord Lieutenant Rita McLean at the Rotary Club of Banchory Ternan’s annual Burns Supper.

Paying tribute to her outstanding work, past president Richard Bridger said she had carried out her duties in so many different capacities in her own “unique and friendly” manner.

He added: “Banchory and the wider Kincardine community has been very lucky to have Mrs MacLean who has made a huge contribution to the community and has always carried out her duties with such dedication and enthusiasm.”

Mrs McLean has judged the club’s young musician competition and is a founder member of the Third Stage Choir and an active member of Tangent (formerly Ladies Circle)