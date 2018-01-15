Sam cruises to a slimmer world

A young Banchory woman is preparing to relaunch a slimming group after shedding more than four stone.

Sam Tulloch joined her local Slimming World and lost 4st 3lbs.

She has enjoyed a Caribbean cruise and is about to relaunch the Banchory Slimming World group later this month.

The 27-year-old, who works in a local hotel, had been unhappy with her weight and how she looked.

Her weight had crept up to 15st 8lbs and was affecting her confidence.

Sam remembers how she felt before joining Slimming World: “I didn’t feel like me anymore and shopping for clothes was a nightmare, nothing fitted me, I felt horrible.”

At her heaviest, she was a size 18/20 and after seeing a photograph she decided it was time to do something about her weight.

Sam explained: “Booking my dream holiday gave me the motivation to want to make changes.

“Being able to walk into any shop and know that they will have clothes to fit me in a size 10/12 is amazing.”

She recollects how she felt when she first joined her local group: “Walking through the doors that first night was difficult for me to do and I felt quite nervous but the warm welcome I received and the friendly faces made me realise that I’d come to the

right place.

“My consultant believed I could get to the weight I had chosen and each week the group encouraged and supported me with great tips and ideas, they helped me to achieve my dreams.”

Sam added: “What I love about Slimming World’s plan is how easy it is to follow and how you don’t need to count calories or cut out carbs.

“I cook much more from scratch with fresh ingredients and I love cooking now. I still enjoy chocolate and gin too. I can have my treats and lose weight at the same time.”

Alongside the healthy way of eating, she has become more active and enjoys fitness classes several times a week.

Sam, who works in Banchory’s Douglas Arms Hotel, is confident and comfortable in herself and can’t wait to begin her role as a Slimming World consultant.

She relaunches the Banchory group on Tuesday, January 23, at the Legion Scotland in Ramsay Road, Banchory, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

If you would like to find out more, you can contact Sam on 07706 500997.