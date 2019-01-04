Santa Dash full of festive fun

The first Aboyne Santa Dash was held on Sunday, December 16.

It was organised by Aboyne Primary School parent council to raise funds to improve the playground.

Organisers say the play space is in need of a facelift following the recent nursery extension and the deterioration of old equipment.

The event raised around £900 and was rated a great afternoon of festive fun.

Around 180 Santas gathered on the village green and were treated to music from DJ Ritchie Speak.

They enjoyed a festive warm up, which was led by chief Santa, James Atkinson, then ran one or two laps of the 1.5k course laid out on the green.

There was mulled wine and mince pies, supplied by the Boat Inn and hot chocolate and home baking.