Santa’s Grotto is open at Maryculter

Sleigh bells have been heard across Aberdeenshire as Santa Claus prepares for the festive season.

Father Christmas and his elves have set up their new grotto at the Den and the Glen, Maryculter.

Santa is ready to meet children and their families in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

All proceeds from the grotto will be donated to CLAN Cancer Support, which has organised the festive event.

The grotto will be open from 10am to 5pm from Friday to Monday until Friday, December 14, when it will be open every day from 10am to 5pm until Christmas Eve. It will close at 2pm.

Santa’s grotto will have pride of place in a snow-filled winter wonderland and children are invited to receive a gift.

Ruth McIntosh, fundraising co-ordinator at CLAN Cancer Support, said: “Our Santa’s Grotto has been very popular over the years and we’re delighted to be working with Den and the Glen this festive season.

“I’m sure those who pay a visit to the grotto will have a great time and staff from CLAN, and other volunteers, will be on hand to help Santa and his elves as everyone gets into the Christmas spirit.

“Residents from across the North-east have always been very supportive of our fundraising work and we hope they take the time to meet Santa and help us continue our crucial work.”

Admission is £5.95 per child which includes a gift. No booking is required, and last admission is at 4.30pm.