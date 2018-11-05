Sauchen death: Ambulance service explains delay

The Scottish Ambulance Service has said it was unable to get to an Aberdeenshire patient “as quickly as we would have liked” due to a high demand for crews.

John Thomson, 65, died in Sauchen in September.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “This was a tragic incident and we have met with the family to offer our sincere condolences.

“At the meeting, we were able to discuss the case in detail and explain that we were experiencing exceptionally high levels of demand that evening with our crews responding to a number of very urgent, high priority calls.

“Unfortunately, this meant that we weren’t able to get to Mr Thomson as quickly as we would have liked.”