Scotland boss’s plea to Liam

Scotland manager Alex McLeish has urged missing teenager Liam Smith to come home.

The appeal comes a week after the 16-year-old disappeared after boarding a Stagecoach 202 service in Aberdeen for Deeside.

McLeish appears in a Police Scotland video in which he says: “Liam, if you’re watching this message, please come home.”

It is thought the Westhill Academy pupil may have got off the bus in Banchory, or the previous stop in Crathes.

Police are focusing the search in three areas - Union Square, Crathes and Banchory.

Officers are seeking information from members of the public at Union Square and the bus station in the hope of jogging people’s memories.

They are boarding a number of 202 buses and speaking to the drivers and passengers.

Specialist searches are also continuing in the Banchory and Crathes areas.

Police are carrying out high visibility patrols and there is an incident unit in Banchory for people who want to pass on any information.