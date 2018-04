An 87-year-old man with dementia has gone missing from his home in Banchory.

James Clark is understood to have been seen at the junction of Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen at around 1.30pm on Monday.

Police are urgently trying to trace the pensioner.

Mr Clark is around 5ft 7in with white hair and is wearing a navy blue blazer, navy tank top, pink shirt and brown cords. He has a walking stick.