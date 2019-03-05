Search is on for new town co-ordinator

Banchory could soon have a new town co-ordinator.

It follows an application for funding from South Aberdeenshire LEADER, a fund that aims to encourage and support rural development.

Banchory and District Initiative (BDI), the town’s local development company, in conjunction with Banchory Business Association (BBA), made a successful bid to fund someone to take on the role.

The previous town-co-ordinator, Jan Leatham, stood down from the post at the end of 2017 after six years.

The job will be to promote the town as a tourist destination by supporting the organisation of local events, providing a meet and greet service for coach tours and developing a guided tour service.

The overall aim of the role is to increase the sustainability of the town centre and financial viability of local businesses.

The closing date for applications is Friday, March 8, and interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 13.

BDI and BBA are particularly keen to hear from anyone with experience of working in the tourism sector and with an interest in and ideas about how to develop Banchory as a tourism destination.

For more information contact numberonebanchory@gmail.com.