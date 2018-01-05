Seeking youth heroes in Deeside

The search is on, Scotland’s National Agency for Youth Work is looking for the very best work being done with young people across Scotland.

Youth workers, young people and volunteers from across Deeside are being encouraged to nominate entries for the National Youth Work Awards 2018 organised by YouthLink Scotland.

This national event, co-designed with young people, will showcase their amazing talents and will recognise the impact of youth workers on the lives of young people.

YouthLink Scotland is calling on young people in particular, to come forward and nominate youth workers or projects that have helped shaped their lives.

Launching the awards Rachael McCully, 21 and Steven Mann, 23, from the YOYP Communic18 group, who are involved in co-designing the Awards said: “The National Youth Work Awards lets us celebrate the truly life changing work our youth workers are carrying out on a daily basis.

“ It’s time for them to be recognised for the unbelievable work they do for the young people across the nation.

“We have the great pleasure of co-designing the awards this year and we are hoping to make it the best year so far,” they added.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, January 15, 2018.

The National Youth Work Awards will be held on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.

If you would like to get involved, or find out more, then please visit the YouthLink Scotland website at www.youthlinkscotland.org