Sheiling open event success

The recent open weekend at the Sheiling guide hut in Braemar attracted more than 60 people and raised £400.

Visitors took the opportunity to see and discuss proposed plans for the redevelopment of the Sheiling, owned by Girlguiding Kincardine and Deeside.

It aims to provide a modern facility with hall and group accommodation and is situated in an idyllic location facing the Highland Games field on Broombank Terrace.

The Sheiling has accommodation for visiting groups to Braemar and the surrounding area, whether they are youth groups, skiers, hill walkers or holidaymakers.

Located in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, the easy access to the hills makes it an ideal base for Duke of Edinburgh Award expeditions and for those taking part in training for qualifications in outdoor pursuits.

Enid Blaikie, chairperson of the Sheiling Project Group, said: “It was great to meet so many of the Braemar community, gather feedback to help shape the proposed plans and hear the positive reaction from visitors.

“All those involved in the Sheiling project are volunteers who want to help upgrade this guide hut to benefit the whole community and visiting groups.”

A fundraising campaign in under way for the redevelopment and anyone wanting to help is asked to get in touch.

For more information contact braemarsheiling@gmail.com.