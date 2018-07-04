Speeding concern in Donside villages

Local Conservative politicians are calling for action to tackle speeding in a Donside village.

Worried residents have warned that motorists are travelling through Kirkton of Tough at excessive speeds.

Similar concerns have been voiced about nearby Muir of Fowlis, Keig and parts of Alford.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie and ward councillor for Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford, Robbie Withey, have both urged Aberdeenshire Council to address the problem.

Mr Bowie has written to the local authority’s chief executive Jim Savege to ask that the roads department carry out speed surveys with a view to reducing the limit, currently 60mph in Kirkton of Tough.

Mr Bowie said: “There have been ongoing issues around road safety and speeding through Kirkton of Tough – as well as in other communities in the local area.

“We should not have to wait for there to be an accident before taking steps to address driver behaviour.

“While drivers do generally slow down a bit coming through the village, there is a concern that many are still travelling far too fast to stop quickly if needed.”

Mr Withey added: “There are two main problems. The first thing that must be addressed is the speed limit in areas such as Kingsford Road in Alford, where residents believe it is too high.

“Secondly, we must combat driver behaviour. In areas like Muir of Fowlis and Keig, the speed limit has already been lowered, but motorists are not adhering to it.

“I have worked with local police, who have carried out speed checks on several occasions. However, that is only a short-term fix, and we need a more long-term solution.

“It is really an enforcement issue, but our overstretched officers cannot be everywhere at once.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said they continued to work with communities and Police Scotland on the issue of road safety.