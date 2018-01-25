Sports centre work starts

Work is finally under way on Banchory’s long-awaited sports centre.

Diggers have moved on to the site at Hill of Banchory behind the primary school.

The project is expected to cost around £8.75 million, £700,000 of which is a contribution from Banchory Sports Village Trust after significant fundraising by the community, with a similar amount being added from developer contributions.

The facility will include a six-lane swimming pool which will be suitable for competitions, as well as a training pool, sports hall, squash courts, fitness room and accompanying changing and cafe areas.

The start of work on the centre has been welcomed in the local community.

Banchory Sports Village Trust fundraising manager James Knowles said: “We are delighted to see work is finally getting under way.

“We have waited a long time for this and everyone who has been involved in the project will be glad that we have reached this stage.”

Banchory Community Council chair Mary Lennox said: “It is a great relief to the whole community if we can finally see something happening.

“The people of Banchory have been waiting a very long time.”

An official ceremony to mark the commencement of the project is due to take place soon.

The sports complex is expected to be completed in May next year.