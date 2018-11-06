Stagecoach supports Poppy Appeal

Stagecoach North Scotland is supporting military personnel past and present this Remembrance Sunday.

This year as part of the transport companies activities to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts- Stagecoach North Scotland will be placing a poppy on more than 100 buses across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

In addition a contribution has been made to the Royal British Legion, enabling all drivers who choose to wear a poppy to do so,

On Remembrance Sunday Stagecoach North Scotland will also be offering free travel to Armed Forces personnel carrying a military ID card and to veterans wearing the veteran’s badge.

Remembrance Sunday is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom.

Various Remembrance services are planned across the North Scotland area with a Civic Procession in Aberdeen and smaller memorial events at towns throughout Aberdeenshire and Moray. It is hoped that personnel wishing to pay their respects will take up the offer to travel across Aberdeenshire and Moray to the service of their choice.

David Liston, managing director of Stagecoach North Scotland said; “Once again, we are proud to be supporting Remembrance Sunday in this way by. This year, 100 years after World War I ended, we are supporting our armed forces to say Thank you to all who served, sacrificed and changed our world.

“Through our support we hope we can send a clear message to our Armed Forces communities in Aberdeenshire and Moray that we appreciate and recognise the commitment they have made to our country over the years.”

Stagecoach Group signed the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Corporate Covenant in support of the Armed Forces Community. As a signatory of the Covenant, the company recognises the value serving personnel; regular and reservists, veterans and military families contribute to both the country and businesses across the country.