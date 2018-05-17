Stella’s aim for Miss Scotland title

A former Aboyne Academy pupil is setting her sights on being crowned Miss Scotland.

Aberdeen-born Stella Gooding has been selected as a finalist in the 2018 competition.

The winner, to be decided in a glittering ceremony in Glasgow next month, will represent Scotland at The Miss World final in China at the end of the year.

Stella (20) explained: “My mum persuaded me to enter the Miss Scotland competition in autumn last year.

“I was amazed to hear in February that I had been selected as one of 12 finalists, after attending the regional finals in January in Glasgow.

“My parents, four brothers and sister have all been amazing. They have encouraged and supported me throughout my fundraising and will be at the glittering final in Glasgow in June to cheer me on.

“Just being part of the Miss Scotland 2018 team has been wonderful, but to be presented with the crown would be beyond my wildest dreams.”

Stella is taking time out before starting university and is currently living and working as a beauty advisor in St Andrews, Fife. She’s also in training for the Edinburgh Half Marathon to raise funds for her chosen charity Breast Cancer Now Scotland.

Stella hopes her career path will hopefully be behind the lens, as a photographer.

She added: “I intend to apply for a photography foundation university degree course at a Scottish university for September 2019. I was the runner-up in a Deeside photography competition a few years go at school, and always have my camera close by!”