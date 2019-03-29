‘Strictly’ couples to take to the floor

Glitter, sequins and fake tan will make for a glamorous night as amateur dancers take to the floor this weekend for a charity Strictly Come Prancing competition.

This Morning and Strictly Come Dancing star Alison Hammond will put local couples through their paces.

Alison has signed up as celebrity judge at the event, which will be held at Aberdeen’s Ardoe House Hotel this Saturday (March 30).

All proceeds will go to Banchory-based Forget Me Not Club, which provides vital support and activities for those living with dementia, their families and carers.

A total of 10 couples have been involved in dance lessons for several months and will be taking to the floor to perform either the tango or the salsa, with a panel of judges scoring their efforts.

Lesley Fletcher, development manager at the Forget Me Not Club, said: “The dancers have been working so hard to perfect their chosen dances and the audience are in for a fantastic night. We are excited to have Alison Hammond joining us on the panel.

“As well as seeing some perfect 10s, we hope to raise lots of money for Forget Me Not Club’s ongoing work supporting people living with dementia.”

Limited tickets are still available for Strictly Come Prancing, which sees around 250 guests enjoying a drinks reception and dinner before watching the dancers and voting for their favourites.

After a dance-off, the overall winners will be crowned.

Last year’s event raised more than £20,000 for the charity and was won by Julie Goddard and John I’Anson, who were crowned the winners after wowing the crowd with their cha-cha.

Alison will join fellow judges Emma Stewart, of Deeside Dance Centre, and David McGinley, of Atlantic and Peninsula Marine Services, the main sponsor of this year’s competition.