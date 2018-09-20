Summer ball cash windfall for CLAN

Banchory’s money-spinning summer ball has given a major boost to a local cancer charity.

The marquee event, now in its 21st year, was held in June and a cheque for £26,000 was recently handed over to CLAN Cancer Support.

The ball, billed as one of Deeside’stop social events, has raised more than over £430,000 for local charities since it was first launched.

It has funded many projects in Banchory including ones for the young and old, and the popular event, which is held annually at the Raemoir House Hotel, has also supported health and youth initiatives.

Last year’s ball proceeds were donated to the Banchory Sports Village, which is under construction at Hill of Banchory and due to open next year.

Logan Sangster. one of organisers, told the Piper: “We are very grateful to the local community and businesses for supporting our event, by means of donations, sponsorship and support.

“It has been fantastic, considering the economic climate at the moment, and our small committee have been superb in their volunteering their support over the 21 years we have been having the summer ball.

“Our thanks also to Raemoir House Hotel, one of the main sponsors of the event, who have been behind us all the way.

“Plans are under way for the 2019 ball, too, but it’s at the early stages of planning.”

CLAN has warmly welcomed the donation.

Fiona Fernie, the charity’s head of income generation and business development, said: “We are delighted to receive such a large sum from the organisers of Banchory’s annual summer ball and thank them for supporting CLAN so generously this year.

“The continued support we receive from the communities we work in is very important to us and means we can provide a full range of cancer support services free of charge, which can make a significant and positive difference to people.

“We hope everyone who attended the summer ball enjoyed the event and I’m sure all those who contributed will be proud to have raised a fantastic total which will be used to support people across the North-east who have been affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

The cheque was presented to Steph McCann, CLAN’s fundraising team manager.

She said: “What a fantastic amount. It’s well done to the summer marquee ball for raising such a figure for CLAN and it has been a pleasure getting to know them all over the last few months.”

CLAN Cancer Support provides emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer across the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.