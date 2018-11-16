Team effort to resolve local issue

Cross-party co-operation between two Banchory councillors has resolved a long-running streetlight issue.

A lamppost in the town’s Oak Tree Avenue was damaged in an accident, but residents were unhappy with the replacement, which they labelled an “eyesore”.

The streetlight before the original design was restored

They had been expecting the original heritage design - which came with the housing development - to be installed and raised their concerns with Conservative Councillor Ann Ross and Councillor Eileen Duguid, who represents the SNP.

Councillor Ross explained: “Councillor Durno and I were contacted separately by residents in the street.

“Somebody had damaged the streetlight and the council had repaired it, but they had used an aluminium pole and put the existing lantern on the top and it looked absolutely ridiculous.

“The council didn’t have any heritage lampposts, that was all that they had, and budgets being as tight as they are, that was the solution.

“The officers have worked incredibly hard to get a lantern within a budget that could be used to replace it. Councillor Durno and I both decided to work on it together which is a really good example of cross-party co-operation.”

Her colleague added: “We fought very hard over a long period of time to get it resolved. It really was an eyesore.

“These lampposts are no longer available from the manufacturer. That was the one of the biggest problems and it was trying to source something that was as near as possible to the green-coloured original.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The streetlight was damaged as the result of a road accident and we’re pleased to have found an appropriate solution for its replacement.”