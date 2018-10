A young Deeside man has died from injuries sustained in a road accident in Perthshire.

Hamish Farquharson, 19, from Ballater, was taken to hospital following a two-car collision on the A93, a mile north of Blairgowrie, on Thursday, October 25.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends and they have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Inquiries into the crash are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses.