Teenager dies in road crash

Police inquiries are continuing after a teenage pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Aberdeenshire.

The 18-year-old man was hit by a red Volkswagen Polo on the A980 Alford to Torphins road at Craigievar Community Hall, Muir of Fowlis.

The incident occurred around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the Road Policing Department, said, “Our thoughts are with those involved in this tragic incident, as well as their relatives and friends.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet given their details to police to get in touch.

“I also appeal to anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward.”