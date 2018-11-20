Teenager search switches to Banchory

A major search in Deeside for a missing teenager is now focused on Banchory.

Liam Smith, 16, was last seen boarding the 202 Stagecoach service from Aberdeen on Saturday at 1.11pm.

It was initially thought the Westhill Academy pupil got off the bus in Lumphanan, where extensive searches have been carried out.

Police are now satisfied that this person was not Liam.

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said: “We are continuing to urge anyone with information to come forward and we now would particularly ask people in the Banchory area to think back to Saturday and consider if they have seen Liam then or at any time since.

“We know that Liam bought a ticket for Raemoir Road, Banchory, and would ask anyone who may have been in that area around 2pm to think back to that time as they may be able to assist us in establishing his current whereabouts.

“Naturally Liam’s family is extremely concerned and we just want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“I would also like to thank residents in Lumphanan for their support of our inquiries today and continue to urge anyone with information to let us know as soon as possible.”

The teenager’s mother, Alix, pleaded for help in finding him.

She said in a statement: “We are so worried about him and really anxious to find him and take him home.

“If Liam sees this message I don’t want him to be concerned about being in any trouble. I just want to find him.

“I would ask that if anyone has heard from Liam since Saturday or they saw him on the bus he took, or where he went after he got off the bus, please, please, please, phone the police and give them any information you have.”

She appealed to people to check sheds and outbuildings, adding: “We are desperate to find him and we are becoming increasingly concerned as time goes on.”

Liam is described as 6ft 4in, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and trainers. He is also understood to be carrying a camouflage backpack.