The Barn celebrates major three-year funding package

The Barn in Banchory has been awarded £400,000 Regular Funding from Creative Scotland.

The three-year funding will allow the venue to continue to provide rural communities with access to a wide range of arts experiences and to retain support for artists, makers and performers through the development of new work, commissions and artists’ residencies.

Barn director Lorraine Grant said they were delighted with the funding.

She added: “We are extremely grateful to Creative Scotland for their continued support, and to all of our staff volunteers and partners who have worked so hard to develop the Barn’s ambitious cultural plan for the next three years. “We look forward to delivering a diverse programme of performances, workshops and events and continuing to play our part in supporting the cultural wellbeing of our communities across the North-east.”