The Barn has Friends appeal

Aberdeenshire’s leading multi-arts venue is looking to grow the membership of its support group.

Friends of the Barn in Banchory has a target of boosting its numbers by 55% this year.

As a charity, the Barn receives only partial funding from local and national government and relies on support from its fundraising activities, and on the backing of sponsors, donors and the Friends group to continue its work.

Dawn Hawkins, the venue’s marketing manager, said: “Our Friends membership base is crucial in the ongoing development of the Barn through both their membership fees and fundraising activities.

“And like Friends in every walk of life, they support us in more than one way - with each being important and valuable, which is why it is so important for us to continue to grow our Friends membership base.

“We have a target this year of 55% so we can ensure the ongoing development and diverse programme of events available at the Barn.”

Fiona Hope, Friends of the Barn committee member, said they were overwhelmed by the recent support received from local gardeners in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

She added: “They potted up more than 300 plants for our plant sale, many of them from cuttings and some very unusual.

“The amount raised this year was over £500 and we are very grateful to everyone for their support.”

You can join Friends of the Barn online at www.thebarnarts.co.uk/support, or call the Barn on 01330 825431.