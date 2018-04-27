Thomas keeps the village neat and tidy

A Deeside boy is doing his bit for the environment.

Torphins youngster Thomas Truby, 8, is regularly out and about in the community, armed with a litter picker and small trailer picking up debris.

The local primary school pupil has formed a “rubbish club” in which to become a member, local people simply have to lift any litter lying around.

Thomas was inspired by the BBC’s Blue Planet nature documentary series.

Mum Gayl told the Piper: “It started back in February when he was out on a walk with his dad and they were picking up rubbish.

“He came back and said he wanted to start a club and it’s gone from there.

“Thomas goes around the village with his trolley and he made posters which local businesses have put up, so it’s spreading the word. We are very proud of him.”

The P3 pupil recently had a beach-clean event in Aberdeen supported by nearly 30 people, many of whom had seen it mentioned on his Facebook page. which highlights rubbish club activities.

Thomas said: “I like to keep the village looking tidy. I really enjoy doing it.”