Top award for Aboyne man

An Aboyne man has won a leading award in this year’s national Heating Installer Awards.

Stuart Sugden, of local firm Sugplumb Ltd, is the regional winner for Scotland

The awards scheme recognises the achievements of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis.

After strong competition from the region, the judges crowned Stuart the winner for Scotland.

Stuart’s stand-out entry impressed them with the work he had done on a large estate in Aberdeenshire.

He said: “I am overwhelmed that we have won Heating Installers of the Year for Scotland.

“This specific installation was a particular favourite of mine and involved a number of our staff to complete.”

Stuart has now gone through to the final stage of the competition, where he will go head-to-head with 10 other heating installers to compete for the national title and prize.