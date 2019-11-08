Speed limit curb at Milton of Crathes

Councillors on Marr Area Committee have unanimously backed plans to introduce a 40mph speed limit on the A93 at Milton of Crathes.

The proposal was drawn up following road safety concerns from local residents and the National Trust for Scotland.

The section of road in question has two busy junctions in quick succession, one to the east for Crathes Castle and a second to the west for the Milton of Crathes development and the newly reopened Royal Deeside Railway.

The road is also unlit with a footway along the north section and bus stops on both sides.

A report issued to councillors stated that between 2010 and 2017 there were eight recorded accidents on the stretch of road.

The committee was told the council’s road safety team and Police Scotland had been consulted and supported the introduction of a speed limit.

Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday of last week, Banchory and Mid Deeside Councillor Ann Ross said she was “delighted” to see the plan come forward but would like the speed limit extended through Crathes.

Fellow councillor Eileen Durno also voiced her support for the move saying it would help make the “dangerous exit” at Crathes Castle safer.

Following the committee’s approval, a four-week consultation is expected to get under way with interested parties, including Police Scotland, community councils, the Road Haulage Association and others.

This will be followed by a 21-day public consultation.