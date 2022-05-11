A93 Braemar road closure to allow essential Scottish Water work

The road closure will be in place for up to three days.

Work is needed to replace valves which are crucial to the operation of the local water network maintain that serves homes and businesses.

The closure will be near the junction of the A93 with Kindrochit Drive.

Due to the central location of the valves in the road, it is not possible to safely excavate them while keeping the road open. A diversion will be in place via A93 at Aboyne, A957 Slug Road, A90 at Stonehaven, A926 towards Blairgowrie and back onto A93 towards Braemar.

Scottish Water’s regional corporate affairs manager Gavin Steel said: “This essential work needs to be carried out as soon as possible to enable our local team to maintain the village’s water network so that it can continue to serve the community on a reliable basis.

“We recognise the substantial impact of a closure at this location on the village and the road network. Unfortunately, there is no safe way to complete the excavation while allowing traffic on the A93 Glenshee Road to pass. There is also no local diversion route available that is suitable for all A93 traffic.

“We would like to apologise to residents, businesses and road users for the inconvenience this work will cause. Our team on site will make every effort to complete the repairs and the reinstatement of the road quickly and safely, so it can re-open as early as possible.”