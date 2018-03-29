Bus company introduces contactless payments

Stagecoach has officially launched contactless payments on more than 360 buses in its North Scotland area.

The initiative allows passengers to pay for their travel with a contactless credit or debit card, as well as Apple Pay and Android Pay.

Passengers in Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Orkney will benefit from the latest technology which will make boarding quicker and easier.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director of Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “Bus travel is experiencing a complete transformation and we are delighted to be able to celebrate this.

“We continue to invest in new technology to make it easier than ever to catch the bus.

“From contactless technology and mobile apps to greener vehicles with lower emissions benefiting the environment, buses are the simpler, smarter and greener mobility solution.

“We will look forward to welcoming passengers on board to try the latest improvement we have introduced to our network across North Scotland.”