Bypass work expected to close Maryculter Road for fortnight

Work on the Aberdeen bypass is expected to close the U63K Maryculter Road for around two weeks from 6am on Wednesday, May 23.

The closure at Maryculter is to remove a plant crossing point and complete barrier and verge works.

Diversions will be in operation.

Drivers travelling east should use the U63K Maryculter Road, the B9077 South Deeside Road, C30K Hillside to Batchart Road and C5K Lochton to Auchlunies to Nigg Road.

The reverse journey is required for those intending to travel west of the closure.

Emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times as will vehicular access to residential properties.