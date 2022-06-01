Essential Scottish Water work on A93 at Braemar to go ahead with road remaining open

The work has been planned to start from Monday 6th June

Following concerns raised about earlier proposals for a road closure, Scottish Water has worked with Aberdeenshire Council to identify a solution using traffic lights and a convoy system. A section of the footpath on the A93 will need to be closed to enable traffic to pass, with safe pedestrian access maintained via the opposite footpath.

The junction of Kindrochit Drive with the A93 will also need to be closed, with a diversion via Hillside Road.

The work has been planned to start from Monday, June 6, and is expected to take around a week to complete - including initial work to prepare the temporary route for vehicles and final work to return the road and footpath to normal operation.

Scottish Water’s regional corporate affairs manager Gavin Steel said: “The work that our local team needs to carry out in Braemar is essential to enable us to maintain the water network that serves customers in the village - and to minimise the potential need for water supplies to be supplemented via road tanker over the busy summer period.