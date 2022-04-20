Essential works to take place on the C8M Glen Muick Road

The works are part of the annual road maintenance programme for the Marr area.

The road will be closed between the B976 junction and Linn of Muick Cottage.

Access for pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained and vehicular access to affected properties will continue where possible but may be subject to long delays while the route is cleared and made safe.

Advanced signs are being erected at the location of the closure but there is unfortunately no diversion available. In addition, the Glen Muick car park will not be accessible during this closure.

Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience this road closure may cause.