Drivers in Aberdeenshire urged to wear a seatbelt as part of a new campaign

The new campaign is running across TV, cinema, radio, digital and outdoor channels.

Figures show 13 per cent of those killed on Scotland’s roads over the last five years were not wearing a seatbelt.

Despite this, new research reveals that almost one in ten drivers always drive a car without wearing a seatbelt.

Drivers surveyed feel that drink-driving, drug-driving, using a phone while driving, driving while fatigued and driving aggressively are all ‘riskier’ than not wearing a seatbelt while driving. Passengers not wearing a seatbelt was seen as ‘risky’ by just 27 per cent.

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said: "Road safety is a priority for the Scottish Government and we know wearing a seatbelt is an important factor in reducing injuries and saving lives on our roads.

"Not wearing your seatbelt can have serious consequences – for the driver, the passengers and for friends and family left behind if the worst happens.

"Make sure you wear your seatbelt - even on short journeys. It's not just you who gets hurt."

When it comes to considering the serious consequences of not wearing a seatbelt, the majority of drivers surveyed thought of themselves first and were concerned they might get seriously injured or die if they were involved in a collision. This was ranked above ‘causing injury to someone else’ or the ‘emotional damage they would cause to other people’ (friends, family, emergency services).5

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Head of Road Policing, said: "We urge drivers in Aberdeenshire to wear their seatbelts during every journey. Wearing a seatbelt is not a choice, it's the law and the evidence is clear that seatbelts save lives; it’s not just you that could get hurt if you don’t. Officers will focus on detecting those drivers and passengers not wearing a seatbelt. Enforcement action will be taken and those caught could be fined up to £500. We are also reminding drivers that it is their responsibility to ensure all passengers under 14 years of age wear a seatbelt and they can be fined for every child not properly restrained.”

Running across TV, cinema, radio, digital and outdoor channels, the hard-hitting campaign creative underlines that a collision without a seatbelt doesn't just hurt you, it can also be devastating for those you leave behind.

Set in a testing facility, the new ad features a car with a crash test dummy - not wearing a seatbelt - in the driver's seat. As the car starts to drive towards a wall, the camera pans away from the impact and focuses on the effects on the driver's family as they deal with their grief. A crash test dummy family are seen sitting at a dinner table with an empty seat poignantly left for their lost family member as the final line appears: 'It's not just you who gets hurt. Wear a seatbelt.'