Protocol for Cairn O Mount road closures

Councillors, Ann Ross and George Carr.

The agreement over the new measures is important as many businesses are affected by any closures

Cllr George Carr explained: "This is not an easy process as we have several stakeholders who need to be involved.

“Marr, and Kincardine and Mearns Roads teams from within the Council, two Police Scotland teams on either side of the hill also have the power to close the road.

"And we also require signage on the A90 to be updated.

"This is an important protocol to put in place as we have many businesses affected by any closure and especially our many hospitality destinations who are adversely affected by unannounced closures.

Councillor Carr added: "Tied in with this, is to ensure adequate signage and diversion signage is erected and removed when any closure ends.”

Speaking on behalf of Banchory and Mid Deeside ward, Councillor Ann Ross said "I'm delighted that this work is taking place.

"Any closure and signage issues affect businesses on Deeside when there are closures of the Cairn O Mount road.