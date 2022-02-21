£360,000 surfacing and drainage improvements at Broomhill Roundabout

The work is expected to be completed by March 4

The £360,000 investment from Transport Scotland will address defects in the road surface creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The scheme will also see the replacement of the verge side filter drain material to improve the removal of surface water.

BEAR Scotland aims to have completed the programme by March 4, subject to weather conditions, with improvements being carried out between 7pm and 6am.

The current phase one will be focused between Tavelty on slip and Kintore off slip, with the second phase between the Kintore off slip and the B994 Overbridge starting on March 1 – traffic management will be in place.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit representative, said: “This surfacing and drainage project near Broomhill Roundabout has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.

“The tr affic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists.

"Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible.