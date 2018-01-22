Tributes paid to Army ‘stalwart’

A man hailed as the “best Gordon Highlander of his generation” has died - shortly after the death of his wife of 63 years.

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Strachan MBE, better known as Bob, passed away earlier this month aged 87 at a Stonehaven care home.

Lt Col Strachan followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by joining the Army as a teenager.

After serving for 36 years, including several tours abroad, he took on the role of regimental association secretary and greatly contributed to the creation of the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen.

Lieutenant General Sir Peter Graham contacted the veteran’s family to offer the highest praise.

The former commanding officer of the 1st Battalion Gordon Highlanders described him as “the best Gordon Highlander of his generation”.

Lt Col Strachan was born and educated in Banchory, and served a short apprenticeship as a baker before following his dream of enlisting.

His son, Robert, said: “He was a Gordon Highlander through and through, he always wanted to be a soldier.

“He was posted all over the world, to places like Singapore, Kenya and Germany, with operational tours in Malaya, Borneo, Cyprus and Northern Ireland.

“He was personable, friendly and sincere and won the respect of all he worked with. And he was a loving, caring man and father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

Lt Col Strachan was a drum major at 17 and led a march of the Army Cadets, Pipes and Drums up the Champs-Elysees in Paris on June 6, 1948. On their return to the UK, they also performed at the 1948 Alamein reunion at Earls Court in the presence of ‘Monty’.

He married wife Mollie on December 18, 1954, and they had three children, Linda, Robert and Brenda.

The couple spent their last few months at Mowat Court in Stonehaven. Mrs Strachan died in December, shortly before their 63rd wedding anniversary.