Tributes paid to Finzean laird

A former Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Sir Angus Farquharson of Finzean, has died aged 82.

Sir Angus, who passed away last month, was a prominent and much-loved figure in the community.

An elder of Birse and Feughside Church, he was also on the board of general trustees.

Sir Angus served on the Nature Conservancy Council for Scotland including a year as chairman, the Regional Advisory Committee of the Forestry Commission, Red Deer Commission, Scottish National Heritage North East Committee, Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre and was president of Kincardine and Deeside Scouts.

He was a Commander of the Order of St John and was involved in many local charities. In 1995, Sir Angus was awarded an OBE for services to forestry and the community. In 2010, he was made Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

He and wife Alison made available low-cost sites for young families and also donated land for the North-east’s first sheltered housing scheme. He was instrumental in the creation of Birse Community Trust, which manages woodland and buildings for the community.

Sir Angus was passionate about local history and his book “Finzean: The Fair Place” described the Farquharsons’ 400-year association with the area. Lady Farquharson died in 2016. Their children, Jean, Donald and Andrew, all live in Finzean.