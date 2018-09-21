Tributes to a special community champion

Tributes have been paid to a Banchory man, prominent in the local community, who has died aged 74.

Albert (Robby) McRobb passed away earlier this month following a stroke.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Legion Scotland Banchory branch on Sunday (September 23) at 2.30pm.

Born in Aberdeen, Robby’s family emigrated to Canada when he was five - and after returning to the UK he only moved to Banchory three years ago, but become a well-known figure in the community.

Joining the Canadian Army as an apprentice soldier aged 16, he had a long career as a military and personal chef for two Canandian Prime Ministers where he came into regular contact with royalty and world leaders.

His civilian life took him all over the world employed as a catering manager for numerous companies before eventually settling down in the UK as a house/pet sitter with his beloved canine companion Sasha, who died recently.

Robby and his dog moved to Banchory in 2015 where the two could regularly be seen out and about around the town.

He soon became involved with Banchory Legion and was a founder member of Deeside Veterans Breakfast Club,

His love of dogs and enthusiasm to help others got him involved with Therapets and he was a regular visitor to hospitals, care homes, universites and local schools.

Robby’s community spirit took him to Number One in Banchory where he was eager to pass on his wealth of cookery skills to others and became a valued member of staff.

Chris Collins, president of Deeside Veterans Breakfast Club, paid tribute to him.

He said: “A truly generous man with a heart of gold always eager to help others. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Robby’s other love in life was music and his vast knowledge led to him producing regular shows on River Dee Radio.

He had his own “Robby’s Hour” and a joint production “Robby and Dave”.

Fellow presenter Mike Gill said: “His own show was loved by many people all round the world. He played all kinds of music and was a very popular show presenter.

“He was a good friend to the rest of the presenters.

“Although he only came to Banchory three years ago, he was so involved in the community.”

Robby is survived by a son and a daughter.