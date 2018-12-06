Two injured in accident on road to Braemar

Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road on Wednesday.

The incident took place at about 4.50pm approximately half a mile west of Kincardine O’Neil, near Dess Home farm.

The collision involved a blue Suzuki Swift motor car and a white Renault Kangoo motor van.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. The 52-year-old driver of the Suzuki is in a critical condition.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the road policing department, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.

“An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

“In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself and who has not already come forward to get in touch.

“Likewise if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal to them to come forward.”

People with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111 in confidence, quoting incident number PS-20181105-2500.”