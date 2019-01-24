Two taken to hospital after crash

Police Scotland officers appeal to the public for information following a serious road traffic collision on the A944 near Kirkton of Skene yesterday afternoon.

The collision involved a White Range Rover Evoque driven by a 71-year-old male, a blue Vauxhall Astra driven by a 46-year-old male and a grey Audi A4 driven by a 60-year-old female.

It happened at around 5.50pm.

As a result of the collision the 46-year-old male and the 60-year-old female were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where they are currently being treated for serious injuries.

The 71-year-old male was not injured.

Constable Dan Baird, from the Road Policing Unit said: "Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the white Range Rover Evoque, the blue Vauxhall Astra or the Grey Audi A4 prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number PS-20190123-2916.''