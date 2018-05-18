Vintage vehicle rally promises a classic

Milton of Crathes will again be the venue for classic car enthusiasts on May 27.

Banchory Rotary Club’s 22nd annual Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally is one of the most popular on the local calendar.

The event has attracted an entry of 75 vintage, classic and collector’s cars and 31 motorcycles.

The rally has raised thousands of pounds over the years for charity and this year the main beneficiary will be Scottish Autism, along with a number of local charities.

Rally chairman, Rotarian Stewart Park. “It’s a great day out for all the family, whether or not you are a car enthusiast, and raises a lot of money for deserving causes.

“Entries are still flooding in and we are happy to accept cars on the day which have not been pre-entered.

“I’m confident we’ll finish up with a fantastic display of around 300 vehicles from a by-gone era, as well some interesting newer, but rare models.”

Aberdeen-based drilling mechatronics specialist, EFC Group, this year celebrating 30 years of trading, has been confirmed as main sponsor for the sixth year running.

Co-incidentally, 2018 is also a significant year for this year’s featured charity, Scottish Autism, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Rally organisers are well prepared and hoping for fine weather and a high attendance as experienced at the event in 2016, when more than £16,000 was raised for many charities and good causes, many of them local. They are hoping to exceed that total this year.

With more than 300 exhibits already entered by the dedicated and enthusiastic owners, the 2018 rally, given favourable weather, promises to eclipse the exceptional event of 2016.

The programme includes a road run, for a limited number of 30 vehicles, setting off from Crathes to Raemoir, Torphins, Inchmarlo, Banchory and back to Crathes.

There is an opportunity during the morning, between 10-11.45, for the public to capture the sights and sounds of the vehicles on the road.

Classes in the rally will feature vintage (pre-1930), post vintage (1931-39) and five collector’s classes (1940-61, 1962-69), 1970-80, 1981-95 and 1966-present) as well as a special class for Automobiles of America.

This year, for the first time, there will also be a collection of electric cars on display.

Entertainment will include performances by Banchory Pipe Band, side-shows, stalls, tombola and bouncy castle for the youngsters.The rally will run from 10am to 4pm.