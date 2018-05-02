Volunteers improve Banchory paths

Volunteers recently started a

spring programme of maintenance work on some of Banchory’s paths.

Members of Banchory Paths Association (BPA) have improved a muddy section near Burnett Park tennis courts.

A contractor will soon start work on an upgrade of another path near the Burnett Park, which will further improve the walks in the area.

Volunteers focused their attention last week on improving the mud-covered sections on one of the paths through Corsee Woods.

Association officials say that in the longer term, once sufficient finance is in place, it is hoped that further major improvement of the main Corsee Woods paths can be undertaken.

BPA is holding its annual general meeting at 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 12, in the St Ternan Room of Banchory East Church Hall.

All those interested in assisting BPA to further its main aims of ‘Maintaining, improving, promoting and extending the Banchory Path Network’ are invited to attend.

Anyone wanting to join the team of volunteers is encouraged to contact the group on bpabanchorycommittee@gmail.com