Voting under way in CNPA board elections

An Aberdeenshire councillor has launched her bid to be re-elected to the Cairngorms National Park Authority Board.

Geva Blackett, currently deputy convener, is contesting ward five - Aberdeenshire/Angus/Perth and Kinross.

The other candidate is Eric Baird, of Matane, Glentanar.

Elections are held every four years to elect five community representatives to serve on the board of the park authority.

One community member is elected for each of the wards within the national park area.

Geva Blackett’s campaign literature focuses on the lack of low cost housing, particularly for young people, and on the economy.

If re-elected, she pledges to continue to work with the business community to deliver the park’s fourth aim – ‘to promote sustainable economic and social development of the area’s communities’.

Ballot papers started arriving by post on Tuesday and have to be returned by 4pm on Thursday, March 21, to be included.

Ward five votes will be counted at the Victoria and Albert Halls, Station Square, Ballater.

A total of 24 candidates will contest the other four wards.