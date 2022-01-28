Amber warning in place as Storm Malik set to hit Aberdeenshire

An amber warning will be in place from 7am until 3pm on Saturday, January 29.

An Aberdeenshire Council IMT met today to review the council team’s readiness and will meet throughout the weekend to review and ensure services are deployed as required.

An area of very strong west or northwest winds will cross Scotland on Saturday morning in association with Storm Malik before easing during the afternoon.

The strongest winds are expected in the east of Scotland later in the morning with gusts of widely 50-60mph likely with a short period of gusts in excess of 75 mph, particularly for Moray, north Aberdeenshire as well as the Lothians.

These winds have the potential to cause power cuts, loss of mobile phone signal, damage to buildings, injury to persons, fallen trees and travel disruption.

Some communities may experience coastal surge and stocks of sandbags are being readied at depots: www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/environment/flooding/sand-bags/

ReadyScotland have lots of great advice on being prepared for the high winds here: ready.scot/respond/severe-weather/storms-and-winds

But essentially, before the high winds arrive you should:

- Secure loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or anything else that could be blown into windows or cause danger;

- Stock up on batteries for torches, bottled water and food supplies in the event of power outages;

- Check on vulnerable neighbours or relatives, share this messaging with them and help them prepare;