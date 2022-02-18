School closures and travel disruption as Storm Eunice hits Aberdeenshire

A weather warning for ice and snow is in place across the region through to Monday, February 21.

Find out more: www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice

Almost 100 schools have been forced to close in Aberdeenshire.

A weather warning for snow in ice is in place across the weekend.

Some minor roads roads in parts of Aberdeenshire have been affected by heavy snow, and the snow gates were closed on the A93 at Braemar and at Glenshee.

The Deputy First Minister has advised the public to plan their journeys in advance and check the latest advice before travelling.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “We expect another period of disruption, with Storms Dudley and Eunice set to bring strong winds to Scotland.

“High winds may cause issues on roads and bridges, disruption to power supplies and danger from falling trees. We would urge everyone to plan their journeys in advance, exercise caution on the roads, and follow the latest travel advice.

“Other transport services are likely to be affected, so if you are planning to travel by train, ferry or air, please check with your operator to make sure your service is still running.

“The Scottish Government’s resilience committee has met this evening and will continue to monitor the situation for the duration of the storms.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and emergency and essential services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”

For the latest flood warnings, visit floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates/