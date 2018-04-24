Wedding Weekend to hit Inverurie Town Centre

Beating the ‘Amazon effect’ and pulling crowds back into the shops has been at the forefront of a new initiative that is launching in Inverurie this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday, wedding related businesses in the area are joining forces as pop-up shops inside local retailers, giving customers a new experience in the town.

Watsons Ironmongers in the Square will play host to Meldrum House Country Hotel and Spotlessly Chic. Strachans in the town centre are sharing their premises with Lochter Activity Centre. Head to Booths of Inverurie and you’ll also find Harry Fraser Catering, Premier Coaches and The Barn at Barra Castle. A plethora of entertainment is also lined up over Saturday and Sunday and many of the retailers will be having themed window displays.

Inverurie has always been known as a thriving market town with a strong independent sector bucking the national trend towards chain stores. As Aberdeenshire’s third largest town, over 100 businesses are situated within the town centre, employing around 1200 people and bringing many more people into the town each week.

Barry Gibb, owner of Gibbs Menswear and Director of We Are Inverurie said: “This is all about bringing Inverurie alive with a themed event and showcasing the variety of businesses, restaurants and entertainment within the town. Retailers have to be savvier than ever as online competition is fierce. But this is a great way of shops working together to provide something different to a targeted market. We like to see it as being innovative and if it works, it will become an annual event.”

The Inverurie Wedding Weekend forms part of the We are Inverurie 5-year business plan.

The BID Company will generate £500,000 to benefit the businesses and trading environment within the town for customers, clients and visitors.

For more information head to www.weareinverurie.co.uk