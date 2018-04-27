Welcome for Syrian refugees

A group of Syrian refugees, who have been resettled in the North-east, have been meeting Donside residents.

Four members of al Amal, the council of Syrian New Scots in Aberdeenshire, were recently welcomed to Glenbuchat Bothy.

The aim of the evening, which was organised by Glenbuchat Eclectic Events, was to inform local people of the difficulties the Syrians have faced in making a new life for themselves and to identify ways of extending the hand of friendship.

Council chair Dured Alhalabe, named Young Scot of the Year 2017 for his work, showed a video made by Inverurie Academy students, which showed Syria as it was before the war,

It also told the personal story of Mohammed Hashim whose family fled from the war-torn country and eventually settled in Scotland.

Following the video, Abdul Alhalabe and Layth Abo Zaed, who both hope to study engineering, led questions and answers which gave an insight into the problems and difficulties faced by the Syrians.

Glenbuchat Eclectic Events chair Alan Carr said later: “Life here has its difficulties but we were impressed with the way and determination in which they want to move forward, embrace Scotland as their new home and their willingness to learn more about Scotland’s history, customs and language.”

The group is arranging for the Syrian families to have a day out in June, as part of the celebration of Eid at the end of Ramadan.

Braemar Community Ltd. will give them a tour of the castle and they will have a meal and entertainment in the Lonach Hall, Strathdon.